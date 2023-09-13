Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Practice tornado drill exercise scheduled for City of Duncan

City of Duncan will be having a community tornado drill Sept. 25, 2023.
City of Duncan will be having a community tornado drill Sept. 25, 2023.(Pixabay)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan along with the U.S. National Weather Service of Norman will be having a practice community tornado drill exercise on Sept. 25, 2023.

On that day, the tornado sirens will go off starting at 10 a.m. for a total of three minutes. During this time, citizens are encouraged to participate at home by practicing what they would do if a tornado would be approaching.

When the drill is over, the “all clear” tornado siren will go off and that will be a steady pitch siren for a total of three minutes.

Due to this community drill, the regular siren that would typically go off on Mondays at 12 p.m. will not sound on Sept. 25.

If there is inclement weather on this day, the exercise drill will be postponed.

