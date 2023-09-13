Expert Connections
Rangers’ Max Scherzer leaves against Blue Jays because of triceps spasm

Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer left Tuesday night against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a right triceps spasm
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer left Tuesday night against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a right triceps spasm.

The 39-year-old Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two in 5 1/3 shutout innings.

Manager Bruce Bochy and the trainer came to the mound in the sixth after Scherzer felt discomfort on his first pitch to Bo Bichette. Following a brief discussion, a frustrated-looking Scherzer walked off the field and was replaced by right-hander José Leclerc.

Scherzer allowed a season-high seven earned runs in his previous outing, a loss last Wednesday to Houston. He was winless in four starts entering play Tuesday.

