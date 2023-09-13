Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

“Rebuilding Black Wall Street,” docuseries airs Sept 29th

a new docuseries is coming out this month and its shedding light on "Black Wall Street."
a new docuseries is coming out this month and its shedding light on "Black Wall Street."(Destiny Good)
By Alexis Young
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new docu-series is coming out this month and its shedding light on “Black Wall Street.”

Oprah Winfrey is releasing the six episodes on her network, “OWN,” and it will be hosted by actor Morris Chestnut. It focuses on the century-long impact of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre that took place when a white mob destroyed black wall street in the heart of Tulsa’s Greenwood district. The massacre has been deamed “the single most horrific incident of racial terrorism since slavery.”

An estimated 300 people were killed, more than one thousand 200 homes destroyed, and at least 60 businesses and community buildings burned to the ground.

The fight for reperations is still going on , as the last three survivors are waiting for the The Oklahoma Supreme Court to now hear an appeal on their previous case for reperations.

if youre interested the docuseries it airs september 29th on OWN network.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI confirmed the body found along Highway 81 was Noah Presgrove of Comanche.
OSBI confirms the body found along Hwy 81 was Noah Presgrove
A sewer line collapse led to huge pot hole in Lawton
Sewer line collapse devours Lawton trash truck
An arrest warrant has been filed for two people accused of investing in an illegal marijuana...
Warrant filed for pair in Waurika after allegedly investing in illegal marijuana grow
Citizens across Southwest Oklahoma made their way to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Results are in for elections across Southwest Oklahoma
Westwin Elements holds ground breaking ceremony for pilot facility in August 2023.
Cobalt refinery company severs ties with technology provider, goes with in-house engineering team

Latest News

Norville, the elephant, the whale, the band
After Hours with Cade Episode 12: Norville
Norville, the elephant, the whale, the band
After Hours with Cade Episode 12: Norville
R&B Recording artist and Lawton "Elijah Waterz" native threw a back-to-school bash Saturday for...
Local artist hosts a back-to-school bash
Andrew "FYU-CHUR" Jackson speaking with 7News' Cade Taylor
After Hours with Cade Episode 11: FYU-CHUR