“Rebuilding Black Wall Street,” docuseries airs Sept 29th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new docu-series is coming out this month and its shedding light on “Black Wall Street.”

Oprah Winfrey is releasing the six episodes on her network, “OWN,” and it will be hosted by actor Morris Chestnut. It focuses on the century-long impact of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre that took place when a white mob destroyed black wall street in the heart of Tulsa’s Greenwood district. The massacre has been deamed “the single most horrific incident of racial terrorism since slavery.”

An estimated 300 people were killed, more than one thousand 200 homes destroyed, and at least 60 businesses and community buildings burned to the ground.

The fight for reperations is still going on , as the last three survivors are waiting for the The Oklahoma Supreme Court to now hear an appeal on their previous case for reperations.

if youre interested the docuseries it airs september 29th on OWN network.

