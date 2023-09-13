Results are in for elections across Southwest Oklahoma

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Citizens across Southwest Oklahoma made their way to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Here are the unofficial results of those elections.

City of Lawton - Council Ward 7

Sherene L. Williams - 199 (47.27%)

Onreka Johnson* - 149 (35.39%)

Cindy Edgar - 37 (8.79%)

Christal Thompkins - 36 (8.55%)

Because no candidate was able to secure a vote of 50% plus one, there will be a runoff between the top two candidates for the election, Sherene L. Williams and Onreka Johnson. The runoff will take place on November 14.

* - Incumbent

City of Lawton - Council Ward 8

Randy Warren* - 159 (53.36%) - Winner

Malden D. Smith - 99 (33.22%)

Carolyn Marie Shyne - 40 (13.42%)

* - Incumbent

City of Lawton Proposition - Ad Valorem Tax

For - 1,216 (50.86%)

Against - 1,175 (49.14%)

Navajo Public Schools District No. 001 Proposition - Bond

For - 154 (72.30%)

Against - 59 (27.70%)

Waurika Public Schools District No. 023 Proposition No. 1 - Bond

For - 113 (62.43%)

Against - 68 (37.57%)

Waurika Public Schools District No. 023 Proposition No. 2 - Bond

For - 116 (63.39%)

Against - 67 (36.61%)

