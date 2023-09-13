Southwest Oklahoma schools propose bonds for remodel and general improvements

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While voters in Comanche County are deciding on city council elections, other areas will be deciding on propositions from Navajo and Waurika Public Schools.

People living in the Navajo Public School district will be deciding on a bond for just over $2.5 million dollars that will stretch over ten years to remodel their Ag building.

Superintendent Vicki Nance said if passed the schools plans to implement three career technology programs they don’t currently offer.

People living in Waurika’s school district have two propositions to vote yes or no on.

The first being a bond just over $1.5 million dollars with a projected property tax increase of 5%, and if passed will stretch over ten years.

This will be used for general school improvements like building a new pre-Kindergarten center, and new computers for the teachers.

It will also be used to improve security measures through the buildings, like installing new exterior doors.

The second bond will be for $125,000 dollars to allow the school to buy a new school bus if passed, and will stretch over five years.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.