Stephens County woman faces federal charges of child abuse

A Stephens County woman pleaded guilty in federal court this week on child abuse charges.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County woman pleaded guilty in federal court this week on child abuse charges.

24-year-old Caitlyn Downs pleaded guilty to child abuse after initially being charged with second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse after willfully failing to protect two children from harm, resulting in the death of one of them.

The crimes happened in Indian Country and Downs is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation, which is why it was prosecuted in federal court.

Downs faces up to life in prison at sentencing.

