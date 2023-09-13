Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Two women vie for Ward 7 seat in upcoming runoff election

A runoff election is needed to decide who will represent Ward 7.
A runoff election is needed to decide who will represent Ward 7.(Mark Lowe)
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Following the Sept. 12, 2023 election, two women will be going into a runoff to see who will hold the Lawton City Council Ward 7 seat.

Four people were running to represent the ward, but nobody reached 50% plus one vote, so the top two will be put on the ballot again.

Sherene L. Williams received just over 47% of the vote while incumbent Onreka Johnson received just over 35%.

The runoff election is scheduled for November 14, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI confirmed the body found along Highway 81 was Noah Presgrove of Comanche.
OSBI confirms the body found along Hwy 81 was Noah Presgrove
A sewer line collapse led to huge pot hole in Lawton
Sewer line collapse devours Lawton trash truck
Citizens across Southwest Oklahoma made their way to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Results are in for elections across Southwest Oklahoma
Westwin Elements holds ground breaking ceremony for pilot facility in August 2023.
Cobalt refinery company severs ties with technology provider, goes with in-house engineering team
An arrest warrant has been filed for two people accused of investing in an illegal marijuana...
Warrant filed for pair in Waurika after allegedly investing in illegal marijuana grow

Latest News

A Stephens County woman pleaded guilty in federal court this week on child abuse charges.
Stephens County woman faces federal charges of child abuse
During this edition of Wednesday's with Fort Sill, upcoming events were discussed.
Wednesday’s with Fort Sill: Annual Retiree Appreciation Days
City of Duncan will be having a community tornado drill Sept. 25, 2023.
Practice tornado drill exercise scheduled for City of Duncan
A couple in Altus are behind bars Wednesday on charges of child abuse.
Pair in Altus behind bars after alleged child abuse