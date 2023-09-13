Two women vie for Ward 7 seat in upcoming runoff election

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Following the Sept. 12, 2023 election, two women will be going into a runoff to see who will hold the Lawton City Council Ward 7 seat.

Four people were running to represent the ward, but nobody reached 50% plus one vote, so the top two will be put on the ballot again.

Sherene L. Williams received just over 47% of the vote while incumbent Onreka Johnson received just over 35%.

The runoff election is scheduled for November 14, 2023.

