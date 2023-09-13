Wednesday’s with Fort Sill: Annual Retiree Appreciation Days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This afternoon we welcomed Virginia Aid, Public Relations Liaison, for Wednesdays with Fort Sill.

During the interview, a lot of upcoming events were covered. One in particular is the 45th annual Retiree Appreciation Days.

The two-day event is taking place Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, 2023. From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 21, an open house will be put on where retirees can get a lot of things accomplished like talking to legal and the VFW. The open house will take place at the Rinehart gym.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 22, a luncheon will take place at the Patriot Club and a retirement ceremony will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cache Creek Chapel.

To learn more about this event and all of the the other events taking place like the 30th annual Devil Dog Run, watch the interview above.

