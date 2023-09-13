Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wednesday’s with Fort Sill: Annual Retiree Appreciation Days

During the interview, a lot of upcoming events were covered such as the upcoming Retiree Appreciation Days.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This afternoon we welcomed Virginia Aid, Public Relations Liaison, for Wednesdays with Fort Sill.

During the interview, a lot of upcoming events were covered. One in particular is the 45th annual Retiree Appreciation Days.

The two-day event is taking place Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, 2023. From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 21, an open house will be put on where retirees can get a lot of things accomplished like talking to legal and the VFW. The open house will take place at the Rinehart gym.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 22, a luncheon will take place at the Patriot Club and a retirement ceremony will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cache Creek Chapel.

To learn more about this event and all of the the other events taking place like the 30th annual Devil Dog Run, watch the interview above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSBI confirmed the body found along Highway 81 was Noah Presgrove of Comanche.
OSBI confirms the body found along Hwy 81 was Noah Presgrove
A sewer line collapse led to huge pot hole in Lawton
Sewer line collapse devours Lawton trash truck
Citizens across Southwest Oklahoma made their way to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Results are in for elections across Southwest Oklahoma
Westwin Elements holds ground breaking ceremony for pilot facility in August 2023.
Cobalt refinery company severs ties with technology provider, goes with in-house engineering team
An arrest warrant has been filed for two people accused of investing in an illegal marijuana...
Warrant filed for pair in Waurika after allegedly investing in illegal marijuana grow

Latest News

A runoff election is needed to decide who will represent Ward 7.
Two women vie for Ward 7 seat in upcoming runoff election
A Stephens County woman pleaded guilty in federal court this week on child abuse charges.
Stephens County woman faces federal charges of child abuse
City of Duncan will be having a community tornado drill Sept. 25, 2023.
Practice tornado drill exercise scheduled for City of Duncan
A couple in Altus are behind bars Wednesday on charges of child abuse.
Pair in Altus behind bars after alleged child abuse