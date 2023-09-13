Expert Connections
Widespread rain and thunderstorms move in overnight | 9/13PM

Rain showers are moving east and will continue to impact us through this evening
By Lexie Walker
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today has been cloudy and mostly dry but with that being said, rain showers are moving east and will continue to impact us through this evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by daybreak tomorrow. You’ll need the rain gear walking out the door tomorrow morning as rain chances will be widespread, increasing from west to east. By the afternoon rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder will stick around through much of the day. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s. East to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. By the evening tomorrow, rain coverage will become scattered.

Totals are trending from half an inch to an inch in SWOK counties with counties furthest south could see totals closest to 1.5″.

There will be a break in the precipitation tomorrow night but keep the rain gear close by because scattered showers and thunderstorms stick around into Friday. The heaviest of the rain looks to fall in the morning hours. Temperatures will start in the low 60s and rise into the upper 70s by the end of the day. Northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

We’ll see a final round of precipitation Saturday morning with sunshine expected through the evening. High temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 80s for all locations with north to northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. We’ll stay into the mid 80s on Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Dry weather sticks around through Monday during the day but the same can’t be said about Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy, widespread rain looks to spread across Texoma. Despite the clouds and rain chances, high temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

