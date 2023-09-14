Community Conversations: Geronimo Birthday Celebration and Bull Riding Classic

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2023 Geronimo Birthday Celebration is Saturday and it’s chock-full of activities for all ages from bull riding to parades.

President of the Geronimo Bull Riding Classic, Chad Shields joins 7News to discuss the upcoming event.

The event is the oldest bull riding in the state of Oklahoma. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 16 with “Mutton Bustin” at 4 p.m. and bull riding at 5:30 p.m. The event is hoping to see 30 bull riders participating in the event.

“Mutton Bustin” consists of those five years old and under receiving a score for riding a sheep. similarly to bull riding. There will be a belt buckle and cash prizes for the top four.

The event has seen many prominent bull riders and looks to see more this year.

The Geronimo Birthday Celebration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the Geronimo Volunteer Fire Dept. breakfast. A parade will follow at 10:30 a.m. There will be a street dance following the bull riding until 11 p.m.

The event will take place in Downtown Geronimo at 100 West Main.

