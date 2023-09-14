Gloomy conditions overnight, scattered showers & thunderstorms for Friday | 9/14PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Isolated rain showers will become less and less heading into daybreak. Gloomy conditions are expected overnight with morning temperatures in the low 60s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy all day tomorrow with highs in the low 80s. North to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible all day tomorrow. The severe weather threat is low but a few storms could produce some gusty winds along with heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Rain showers and thunderstorms will continue into Saturday with the highest chances staying confined to western counties. About half an inch of rain expected out west with about a tenth of an inch of rain for eastern counties.

Skies will clear and rain chances will drop off throughout the day on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. North winds at 5 to 15mph. We’ll transition into a warmer and drier weather pattern by Sunday and Monday. Skies will see a mix of sun and clouds both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s, respectively.

A ridge of high pressure will set up across the western US early next week continuing the warming trend into Tuesday afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s with breezy south winds at 10 to 15mph. With that said, showers and thunderstorms will be off and on starting Tuesday and lasts through the end of the 7-day forecast. As of right now, trends are showing a better chance for severe weather (large hail and damaging winds). It’s too early to tell the exact hazards given how far away this event is.

Wednesday will see highs in the mid 80s and outside of showers and storms, clouds will be mostly to partly cloudy. South to east winds at 5 to 15mph.

Have a great Friday! -LW

