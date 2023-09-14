Grady Co. man in custody after allegedly stealing from home of man in assisted living center

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County man is behind bars tonight, accused of breaking into a home while the homeowner was at an assisted living center.

According to court documents, Brad Johnson broke into the home along with a store on the same property several times while the homeowner was away.

Investigators say he, along with his wife, broke into the store again in March, which is when they were caught and arrested.

The pair were initially arrested on breaking and entering charges, but this week authorities filed second-degree burglary charges against him along with a charge of knowingly concealing stolen property.

His bond was set at $25,000.

