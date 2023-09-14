Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Kendra Scott jewelry is coming to Target

Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry...
Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry and accessories department.(Hand-out | Target Corporation/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target is teaming up with Kendra Scott to bring the popular jewelry brand to stores.

According to a news release, more than 200 exclusive Kendra Scott jewelry items and accessories will be available at Target this fall.

Kendra Scott items will be available in Target stores and online beginning Oct. 22.

Items will start at $15, with most costing less than $40.

Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry and accessories department.

Target said the Kendra Scott collection will refresh multiple times each year with several staple items that will carry forward from season to season.

Target said the partnership will be long-term.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Grady County women are wanted on charges of burglary.
A burglary in Grady County has woman facing life sentence
OSBI confirmed the body found along Highway 81 was Noah Presgrove of Comanche.
OSBI confirms the body found along Hwy 81 was Noah Presgrove
Westwin Elements holds ground breaking ceremony for pilot facility in August 2023.
Cobalt refinery company severs ties with technology provider, goes with in-house engineering team
Citizens across Southwest Oklahoma made their way to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Results are in for elections across Southwest Oklahoma
The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Carnegie man transported to hospital after morning wreck

Latest News

LNL Breaking News: Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges
A man views damage to a building caused by recent flooding, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the...
After days of heavy rain and flash flooding in New England, Hurricane Lee is up next
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges
A wreck off Hwy. 7 and SE 135th St. closed off a lane of traffic on Thursday.
Wreck near Pumpkin Center closes off traffic
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante told officials he planned to carjack someone and flee US