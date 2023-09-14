Last day to register for Mattie Beal Home birthday tea party is Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Historic Mattie Beal Home hosts a birthday tea party for Mattie’s birthday on Saturday.

Thursday is the last day to register for the occasion fit for royalty, Lawton royalty that is.

Mattie Beal is a significant figure in Lawton’s history. For those who don’t know she was one of the first landowners in town after the Oklahoma Land Lottery drawing in 1909. The tea party will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at her historic home.

Tickets are $25 through Venmo or Eventbrite. Again, today is the last day you can purchase them.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.