Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Last day to register for Mattie Beal Home birthday tea party is Thursday

The Historic Mattie Beal Home hosts a birthday tea party for Mattie’s birthday on Saturday.
The Historic Mattie Beal Home hosts a birthday tea party for Mattie’s birthday on Saturday.(KSWO)
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Historic Mattie Beal Home hosts a birthday tea party for Mattie’s birthday on Saturday.

Thursday is the last day to register for the occasion fit for royalty, Lawton royalty that is.

Mattie Beal is a significant figure in Lawton’s history. For those who don’t know she was one of the first landowners in town after the Oklahoma Land Lottery drawing in 1909. The tea party will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at her historic home.

Tickets are $25 through Venmo or Eventbrite. Again, today is the last day you can purchase them.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Grady County women are wanted on charges of burglary.
A burglary in Grady County has woman facing life sentence
Miranda Marie Durate was last seen around 10:30 Wednesday night at her home.
MISSING: 17 year old missing out of Kiowa County
OSBI confirmed the body found along Highway 81 was Noah Presgrove of Comanche.
OSBI confirms the body found along Hwy 81 was Noah Presgrove
The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Carnegie man transported to hospital after morning wreck
Westwin Elements holds ground breaking ceremony for pilot facility in August 2023.
Cobalt refinery company severs ties with technology provider, goes with in-house engineering team

Latest News

The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center’s family-focused art program is giving young area kids some...
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center offering programs to develop childrens’ skills
7News Kyle Weatherly sits down with Robert McClain to discuss the annual Buffalo Soldiers...
Buffalo Soldiers Heritage Banquet set for September 23rd
Norville, the elephant, the whale, the band
After Hours with Cade Episode 12: Norville
Norville, the elephant, the whale, the band
After Hours with Cade Episode 12: Norville