MISSING: 17 year old missing out of Kiowa County

MOUNTAIN PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mountain Park Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 17-year-old female.

According to the department, around 7:45 Thursday morning Lt. Stephen Pappas received a report of a missing juvenile.

Miranda Marie Durate was last seen around 10:30 Wednesday night at her home. She is described as 5′0″, 115 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder length dark hair.

She last seen wearing gray medical scrubs and black shoes.

Police believe she may be with an unknown Hispanic male named “Tommy.” They do not know if they are on foot or in an unknown vehicle.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Mountain Park Police Department at 580-971-9900 or your local authorities.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.