Pet of The Week

OKC man arrested in Grady Co. following grow facility burglary

Billy Thomas was arrested in Grady County this week after authorities say he was involved in a...
Billy Thomas was arrested in Grady County this week after authorities say he was involved in a burglary at a marijuana grow facility.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma City man was arrested in Grady County this week after authorities say he was involved in a burglary at a marijuana grow facility.

Billy Thomas is charged with second-degree burglary and possession with intent to distribute.

According to court documents, he was in the passenger seat of a car that was fleeing from sheriff’s deputies along Highway 39 early Tuesday. That chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, ending after the car Thomas was in blew a tire and pulled off the road.

Both Thomas and the driver ran out of the vehicle and, while deputies say they lost track of the driver, Thomas was quickly arrested.

Thomas reportedly admitted to helping with the burglary and Grady County Sheriffs say they recovered over 140 pounds of marijuana.

Authorities recovered 140 pounds of marijuana after stopping two after they fled the scene of a...
Authorities recovered 140 pounds of marijuana after stopping two after they fled the scene of a grow burglary.

