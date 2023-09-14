Scattered showers and storms expected during the day | 9/14 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning will begin with scattered showers and temperatures sitting in the mid-60s. On and off rain is expected throughout the day, so I would be prepared with rain gear as you head out the door. Some of these showers do have the potential to produce lightning and thunder, but severe weather is not expected. Rainfall totals in southwest Oklahoma will range from 1/2 an inch to 1 inch, while north Texas is expected to see over an inch of rainfall. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the mid-70s.

Rain will remain possible on Friday, but these showers will be much more isolated. Still, mostly cloudy conditions are expected throughout the day with northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will peak in the low 80s. These isolated showers with cloudy conditions will carry into Saturday morning, but then the skies will clear later in the day. This sunlight will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid-80s.

Sunday and Monday of next week will have very similar weather conditions. Skies will be mostly sunny on both days with high temperatures in the upper 80s. There is no chance for rain on either day and winds will shift from north to south Sunday night at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more chances for rain to the area. While the exact details are still up in the air, both Tuesday and Wednesday look like storm activity is possible. We will keep you updated as we get closer to next week.

Have a great Thursday!

