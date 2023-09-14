Expert Connections
Southwest Oklahoma Women's Business Summit brings business leaders together

Today, the Southwest Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit was held at Cameron University.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, the Southwest Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit was held at Cameron University.

The summit celebrated and empowered women in business and brought discussions, networking opportunities, and sessions led by business leaders.

The group introduced new leadership bringing fresh ideas to the business leaders.

The summit has been running for three years now and participants attended a full day of empowerment.

“They’re an incredible source of resources available in this community as well as outside the community to help them grow whatever it is,” said Southwest Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit Coordinator, Brandi Sims. “Whether it’s starting a new business or to move up in their career we have tools that are available...”

Sims says she couldn’t have been more thrilled with the turnout this year and it may be the most they’ve had in the past several years.

