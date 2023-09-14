Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Wreck near Pumpkin Center closes off traffic

A wreck off Hwy. 7 and SE 135th St. closed off a lane of traffic on Thursday.
A wreck off Hwy. 7 and SE 135th St. closed off a lane of traffic on Thursday.(KSWO)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A car wreck west of Pumpkin Center has closed off at least one lane of traffic.

The inside eastbound lane of Hwy. 7 was closed around 12:45 p.m. Thursday following a collision near SE 135th St. 7News crews at the scene said a semi truck and mini van were involved in the crash.

The driver of the mini van was driven away in an ambulance, according to 7News crews, who were told it was a “non-emergency status” measure.

A car wreck west of Pumpkin Center has closed off at least one lane of traffic.
A car wreck west of Pumpkin Center has closed off at least one lane of traffic.(KSWO)

Kirk’s EMS, Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Department and the Comanche County Sheriff’s office were seen responding to the crash.

