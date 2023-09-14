Wreck near Pumpkin Center closes off traffic

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A car wreck west of Pumpkin Center has closed off at least one lane of traffic.

The inside eastbound lane of Hwy. 7 was closed around 12:45 p.m. Thursday following a collision near SE 135th St. 7News crews at the scene said a semi truck and mini van were involved in the crash.

The driver of the mini van was driven away in an ambulance, according to 7News crews, who were told it was a “non-emergency status” measure.

Kirk’s EMS, Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Department and the Comanche County Sheriff’s office were seen responding to the crash.

