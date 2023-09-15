Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2 TSA agents are accused of working together to rip off passengers at security checkpoint

Two Transportation Security Administration agents at a Miami airport are facing theft allegations. (Source: WSVN, TSA, MIAMI DADE POLICE, CNN)
By Alex Browning, WSVN
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released videos reportedly capture two Transportation Security Administration officers going through passengers’ belongings.

TSA agents Joaue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams were arrested over the summer and accused of working together to rip off passengers who were going through airport security.

One of the videos reportedly shows Gonzalez fidgeting with a bag and appearing to try and open the zipper before following the bin down the conveyor belt.

Moments later, he then appears to put his hands in his pockets.

And in another video, the men can be seen working next to one another with Williams apparently going through an item in a bin.

He then is seen sliding his right hand into his jacket pocket.

Prosecutors say the duo is responsible for several rip-offs. Both men have been charged with grand theft.

Court records show Gonzalez has made a deal with prosecutors for his charges to be dropped, pending he meets certain requirements, and Williams’ case remains pending.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Marie Durate was last seen around 10:30 Wednesday night at her home.
MISSING: 17 year old missing out of Kiowa County
Two Grady County women are wanted on charges of burglary.
A burglary in Grady County has woman facing life sentence
OSBI confirmed the body found along Highway 81 was Noah Presgrove of Comanche.
OSBI confirms the body found along Hwy 81 was Noah Presgrove
The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Carnegie man transported to hospital after morning wreck
Westwin Elements holds ground breaking ceremony for pilot facility in August 2023.
Cobalt refinery company severs ties with technology provider, goes with in-house engineering team

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers announces he had surgery to repair torn Achilles tendon