Cameron University hosts first night 12th Academic Festival

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is hosting its 12th Academic Festival, titled “Care and Health: A Generational Approach” beginning Thursday evening.

Thursday evening’s educational experience is focused on challenges faced by children while also giving practical solutions to help guide them.

Speaking at the event tonight is internationally recognized educational psychologist, Dr. Michele Borba and expert in bullying.

“I am a former teacher. I’ve worked with children all over the world, actually,” said Dr. Borba. “I’ve worked in 19 countries and 14 Army bases. What I’ve discovered is that resilience is probably the most important commodity that kids are going to need for health and happiness.”

Dr. Borba says one lesson she holds near and dear is something she learned from working with Navy SEALS.

That is to identify stress signs, so you can name it, recognize it, and fight it with whatever works for you or your child.

The Festival starts at 7:30 p.m.

It’s open to the public, but tickets are required for admission.

