Chickasha man charged with murder after alleged getaway goes wrong

CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is facing murder charges after court documents allege he jumped out of a moving vehicle while running from police, leading to a woman’s death.

You may remember this story over the weekend, following a report of a fatal single-vehicle crash by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on Saturday night, just north of Anadarko.

Justin Milford is currently booked on a charge of first-degree murder and eluding police.

According to court documents, an Anadarko police officer saw a truck leaving a home known for drug activity, followed them and initiated a traffic stop due to expired tags. That’s when Milford, who was driving, took off before jumping out of the truck and running away on foot.

Meanwhile, the passenger, identified as Billie Butler, was hanging out the open door but ended up pinned between the truck and the bridge north of town.

Court documents say the officer who initiated the chase then jumped out of his vehicle, put the truck in park and called for medics. The officer didn’t move the vehicle out of fear of harming Butler further.

A preliminary report sent out by Oklahoma Highway Patrol the day after the incident states Butler was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Milford was located two days later following an anonymous tip.

Court documents allege he told police he jumped out and figured Butler could take the vehicle and run and that he never meant to hurt her.

His bond is set at $800,000

He’s set to appear in court on Dec. 4.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.