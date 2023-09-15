Chickasha man sentenced for mudering father with cinder block

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche Nation citizen, and resident of Chickasha, will spend the next 25 years in prison for the murder of his father.

Phillip Keith Ray was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison on a second-degree murder charge.

Authorities say the man killed his father with a cinder block in October of 2021. He pleaded guilty last September to second-degree murder and admitted to the killing.

Ray was prosecuted in federal court due to being a Native American, and the crime happening in Indian Country.

