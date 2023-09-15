Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Chickasha man sentenced for mudering father with cinder block

A Comanche Nation citizen, and resident of Chickasha, will spend the next 25 years in prison...
A Comanche Nation citizen, and resident of Chickasha, will spend the next 25 years in prison for the murder of his father.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche Nation citizen, and resident of Chickasha, will spend the next 25 years in prison for the murder of his father.

Phillip Keith Ray was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison on a second-degree murder charge.

Authorities say the man killed his father with a cinder block in October of 2021. He pleaded guilty last September to second-degree murder and admitted to the killing.

Ray was prosecuted in federal court due to being a Native American, and the crime happening in Indian Country.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Marie Durate was last seen around 10:30 Wednesday night at her home.
MISSING: 17 year old missing out of Kiowa County
Justin Milford charges after court documents allege he jumped out of a moving vehicle while...
Chickasha man charged with murder after alleged getaway goes wrong
Two Grady County women are wanted on charges of burglary.
A burglary in Grady County has woman facing life sentence
A Duncan man was arrested after authorities say he led police on a dangerous high-speed chase...
Duncan man taken into custody following high-speed motorcycle chase
The city’s hoping to sell a house to a low-to-mid-income family in October, but it’s not...
City of Lawton looks to sell remodeled home to low-to-mid-income family

Latest News

This Friday's Furry Friend is a cute lab mix
Furry Friend Friday: Lab Mix
A Battery, 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery
Fort Sill welcomes more than 300 basic training graduates
The medical examiner lists the probable cause of death is undetermined.
Medical Examiner releases their report on Kyle Ketchum
Scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast this evening and...
Warmer temperatures and drier weather into the weekend | 9/15PM