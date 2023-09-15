Chisholm Trail Heritage Center hosts art reception for Mikel Davison

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Chisholm Trail Heritage Center staff welcomed Mikel Davison, their new featured artist with an artist reception to highlight his works Thursday evening,

Davison is an eclectic artist whose pieces are inspired by memories and are rich in history. His exhibit, “The Wild in the West,” will be at CTHC from September through December.

Leah Mulkey, CTHC Assistant Director said “Mikel is someone we always love to work with.” Though he likes to call his pieces weird, they think of them as unique and exciting.

“I think the biggest thing that is a shock to me,” said Davison. “They say you are supposed to have a statement in your pieces. your pieces are supposed to communicate something and I just want people to look at my pieces and either like them or hate them. It doesn’t matter, whatever response I get is okay.”

The 2023 theme for the feature artist exhibits is Diversity on the Trail. Davison’s exhibit features diverse artworks created by everyday scrap pieces such as misprinted house paint, wood from old buildings, and more. Entry to the reception is free and open to everyone.

For more information, you can call 580-252-6692

