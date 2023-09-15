Expert Connections
Cloudy skies expected again today, but this will change on the weekend | 9/15 AM

Scattered showers possible today, but the weather pattern will change on the weekend.
By Alex Searl
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning will start with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Scattered showers will be in the area throughout the morning, so I would bring rain gear out the door. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s, which will be about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible tonight, but severe weather appears unlikely.

Tomorrow is when the weather pattern will start to shift away from the cooler temperatures. There is a chance for some morning showers and storms tomorrow, but the skies will clear in the afternoon. Temperatures in the afternoon will peak in the low 80s. These clear skies will carry into Sunday with lots of sunshine expected. Afternoon highs will climb back into the upper 80s. This will be similar on Monday as well with highs once again going into the upper 80s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week will bring more chances for rain to the area. These rain chances do have some severe weather potential, but the exact details of days and hazards are too fuzzy to forecast at this time. Afternoon high temperatures next week will reach the upper 80 on every day.

Have a great weekend!

