Pet of The Week

Duncan man taken into custody following high-speed motorcycle chase

A Duncan man was arrested after authorities say he led police on a dangerous high-speed chase...
A Duncan man was arrested after authorities say he led police on a dangerous high-speed chase while on a motorcycle.(AP)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man was arrested after authorities say he led police on a dangerous high-speed chase while on a motorcycle.

According to court documents, Sebastian Demharter was seen speeding along Highway 81 yesterday evening.

He was reportedly going 72 in a 55 but when an OHP Trooper tried to pull him over, he reportedly sped off onto the Duncan Bypass, hitting speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Investigators say he eventually slowed down and pulled over near Gatlin Road, where he was arrested.

Demharter is charged with endangering others while eluding police, as well as failure to pay state taxes.

He is set to appear in court in December.

