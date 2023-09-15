Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill welcomes more than 300 basic training graduates

A Battery, 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery
A Battery, 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 300 soldiers are now on top of the world after graduating from basic training on Fort Sill this afternoon.

The newly recognized soldiers graduated alongside their peers from A Battery, 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery, and C Battery, 1st Battalion of the 31st Field Artillery.

1st Battalion of the 31st Field Artillery
1st Battalion of the 31st Field Artillery

That all happened on Fort Sill’s iconic Polo Field.

They all now head to various Advanced Individual Training Schools, ranging from artillery, medical, military intelligence and more

A round of applause for these hardworking honor graduates.

With Alpha Battery, Private First Class Carson Barnett of Gatesville, Texas.

PFC Carson Barnett from Gatesville, TX
PFC Carson Barnett from Gatesville, TX

With Charlie Battery, Private First Class Haliegh Hall from Lakeland, Florida.

PFC Haleigh Hall from Lakeland, FL
PFC Haleigh Hall from Lakeland, FL

