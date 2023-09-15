Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Lab Mix

By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Friday’s furry friend is a male puppy chocolate lab mix.

Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, says the puppy is well reserved, but once he gets to know you then he will fall in love with you.

Rodrick also said that while it is a puppy, labs usually learn fast, so those worried about potty training shouldn’t worry.

You can learn more about our furry friend and more by watching the interview above.

