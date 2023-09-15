Large garage sale takes place at Great Plains Coliseum

Expert Connections
A large garage sale is happening Friday and Saturday at the Great Plains Coliseum.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lawton’s Largest Garage, Antiques and Collectibles Sale started Friday morning at 8 a.m. and goes on until 6 p.m. The event picks back up on Saturday morning and goes from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be people selling several things, from furniture to kids’ toys.

The cost to get in is $3 and kids 12 and under can get in for free.

