Pet of The Week

Lawton man faces three felony counts after allegedly propositioning underage coworkers

He faces 20 years in prison on each count.
He faces 20 years in prison on each count.
By Justin Allen Rose and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 24-year-old Marco Lindsey Junior faces three counts of felony lewd or indecent acts to a child for allegedly making sexual proposals to several of his underage coworkers, as well as inappropriately touching one while on the job, according to court documents.

Lindsey faces 20 years in prison on each count.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

