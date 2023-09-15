Lawton teen faces up to 20 years after allegedly sending explicit photos with 14-year-old

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 18-year-old Tyler Peckinpaugh is charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, and possession of juvenile pornography.

Court documents allege Peckinpaugh exchanged sexually explicit photos with a 14-year-old using their Lawton Public Schools email accounts which was flagged by the school district.

Peckinpaugh allegedly admitted to investigators what he had done and said it wasn’t right because of the victim’s age.

He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

