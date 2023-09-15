Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LPS Foundation hosts 23rd annual breakfast, funds go to teacher grants

LPS Foundation hosts annual breakfast, funds go to teacher grants
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The community came out to support the Lawton Public Schools Foundation as they held their annual breakfast this morning.

This is their 23rd year having the event and they received 100% of the profit from the breakfast.

Lisa Carson, the Executive Director of Lawton Public School Foundation, says the money from today will help fund teacher grants which will be used for projects in the classroom.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Marie Durate was last seen around 10:30 Wednesday night at her home.
MISSING: 17 year old missing out of Kiowa County
Justin Milford charges after court documents allege he jumped out of a moving vehicle while...
Chickasha man charged with murder after alleged getaway goes wrong
Two Grady County women are wanted on charges of burglary.
A burglary in Grady County has woman facing life sentence
A Duncan man was arrested after authorities say he led police on a dangerous high-speed chase...
Duncan man taken into custody following high-speed motorcycle chase
The city’s hoping to sell a house to a low-to-mid-income family in October, but it’s not...
City of Lawton looks to sell remodeled home to low-to-mid-income family

Latest News

Scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast this evening and...
Warmer temperatures and drier weather into the weekend | 9/15PM
The Oklahoma Cave Crayfish is at risk of being endangered, but the San Antonio Zoo is coming to...
San Antonio Zoo helping animal only found in NE Oklahoma
A large garage sale is happening Friday and Saturday at the Great Plains Coliseum.
Large garage sale takes place at Great Plains Coliseum
A woman is facing half a dozen charges for allegedly assaulting several people at a Lawton...
Woman allegedly assaults customers after stealing from Lawton Dollar General