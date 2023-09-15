LPS Foundation hosts 23rd annual breakfast, funds go to teacher grants

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The community came out to support the Lawton Public Schools Foundation as they held their annual breakfast this morning.

This is their 23rd year having the event and they received 100% of the profit from the breakfast.

Lisa Carson, the Executive Director of Lawton Public School Foundation, says the money from today will help fund teacher grants which will be used for projects in the classroom.

