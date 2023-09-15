Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Medical Examiner releases their report on Kyle Ketchum

The medical examiner lists the probable cause of death is undetermined.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner released their report on Kyle Ketchum.

The report states that the remains of Ketchum was in an advanced state of decomposition and the manner of death is considered to be unknown and undetermined.

Ketchum’s remains were found at the intersection of Rogers Lane and 38th on Dec. 5, 2022. On Aug. 28, 2023, LPD confirmed the remains were those of Ketchum.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

