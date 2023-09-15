Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Oklahoma Highway Patrol accepting applications for 73rd Academy

OHP now accepting applications
OHP now accepting applications(Oklahoma Highway Patrol)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for their 73rd Academy.

The 73rd Academy is a lateral academy that is open to current CLEET-certified officers that have at least two years of experience. The academy is also open to former law enforcement officers with at least two years of experience and less than a one year break in-between service.

Both Oklahoma officers and out-of-state officers are able to apply.

The academy will begin in mid to late August of 2024, according to an OHP press release.

Those interested can visit the OHP website and fill out an application here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Marie Durate was last seen around 10:30 Wednesday night at her home.
MISSING: 17 year old missing out of Kiowa County
Justin Milford charges after court documents allege he jumped out of a moving vehicle while...
Chickasha man charged with murder after alleged getaway goes wrong
Two Grady County women are wanted on charges of burglary.
A burglary in Grady County has woman facing life sentence
A Duncan man was arrested after authorities say he led police on a dangerous high-speed chase...
Duncan man taken into custody following high-speed motorcycle chase
The city’s hoping to sell a house to a low-to-mid-income family in October, but it’s not...
City of Lawton looks to sell remodeled home to low-to-mid-income family

Latest News

Chickasha man charged with 1st degree murder and eluding police
Chickasha man charged with murder after alleged getaway goes wrong
Researchers and burial oversight committee member Brenda Alford carry the first set of remains...
Remains exhumed from a Tulsa cemetery as the search for 1921 Race Massacre victims has resumed
Cloudy skies expected again today, but this will change on the weekend | 9/15 AM
Cloudy skies expected again today, but this will change on the weekend | 9/15 AM
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center staff welcomed Mikel Davison, their new featured artist with an...
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center hosts art reception for Mikel Davison