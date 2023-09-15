Oklahoma Highway Patrol accepting applications for 73rd Academy

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for their 73rd Academy.

The 73rd Academy is a lateral academy that is open to current CLEET-certified officers that have at least two years of experience. The academy is also open to former law enforcement officers with at least two years of experience and less than a one year break in-between service.

Both Oklahoma officers and out-of-state officers are able to apply.

The academy will begin in mid to late August of 2024, according to an OHP press release.

Those interested can visit the OHP website and fill out an application here.

