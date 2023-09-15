San Antonio Zoo helping animal only found in NE Oklahoma

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Cave Crayfish is at risk of being endangered and the San Antonio Zoo is coming to its rescue.

The zoo is helping to birth new crayfish at their conservation facilities.

Doctor Dante Fenolio, the Vice President of Center for Conservation and Research at the zoo, says the crayfish is found only in northeast Oklahoma and no where else on the planet.

The small, white, blind animals are only found in sub-terranean habitats and are widely considered one of the rarest crayfish on the planet.

Despite its uniqueness, he says conservation of this tiny creature doesn’t only need our help because its rare.

