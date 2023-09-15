Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Stephens Co. man wanted after allegedly downloading child pornography at public library

An arrest warrant has been filed out of Stephens County for a man accused of downloading child...
An arrest warrant has been filed out of Stephens County for a man accused of downloading child pornography at a public library.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed out of Stephens County for a man accused of downloading child pornography at a public library.

John Haney has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Haney used a computer at the Duncan Public Library to search for inappropriate images.

He then reportedly took pictures of the images on his cellphone.

Investigators say the man was seen taking the pictures on security camera footage multiple times.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Marie Durate was last seen around 10:30 Wednesday night at her home.
MISSING: 17 year old missing out of Kiowa County
Two Grady County women are wanted on charges of burglary.
A burglary in Grady County has woman facing life sentence
OSBI confirmed the body found along Highway 81 was Noah Presgrove of Comanche.
OSBI confirms the body found along Hwy 81 was Noah Presgrove
The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Carnegie man transported to hospital after morning wreck
Westwin Elements holds ground breaking ceremony for pilot facility in August 2023.
Cobalt refinery company severs ties with technology provider, goes with in-house engineering team

Latest News

Chisholm Trail Heritage Center staff welcomed Mikel Davison, their new featured artist with an...
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center hosts art reception for Mikel Davison
A Duncan man was arrested after authorities say he led police on a dangerous high-speed chase...
Duncan man taken into custody following high-speed motorcycle chase
Cameron University hosts first night 12th Academic Festival
Cameron University hosts first night 12th Academic Festival
Justin Milford charges after court documents allege he jumped out of a moving vehicle while...
Chickasha man charged with murder after alleged getaway goes wrong