Stephens Co. man wanted after allegedly downloading child pornography at public library

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed out of Stephens County for a man accused of downloading child pornography at a public library.

John Haney has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Haney used a computer at the Duncan Public Library to search for inappropriate images.

He then reportedly took pictures of the images on his cellphone.

Investigators say the man was seen taking the pictures on security camera footage multiple times.

