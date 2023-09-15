Warmer temperatures and drier weather into the weekend | 9/15PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast this evening and through midday tomorrow. The severe weather threat will stay low but storms are capable of producing heavy rain, thunder/lightning plus some gusty winds from time to time but that threat will stay limited. Storms as a whole and rain chances look to be best across western counties. Tonight, outside of showers and storms, look for morning temperatures in the mid 60s.

Clouds and rain chances will exit as the day goes on with skies being mostly sunny heading into the afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s areawide. North winds at 5 to 15mph.

Sunday morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s with afternoon highs soaring to near average (the upper 80s) with plenty of sunshine on tap. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

High pressure does settle in for Sunday and Monday which will result in warmer than we’ve seen high temperatures and no rain. Monday appears to be the hottest day on the 7-day with highs climbing into the low 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

A trough will set up to our west, increasing our potential for showers and thunderstorms across Texoma. While it’s a bit early to tell the exact details this far out, trends are suggesting the chance for severe weather given the moisture and instability that will be in place.

Through the middle of next week, we’ll continue the chance for off and on showers/storms with highs in the upper 80s. Morning temperatures in the mid 60s.

Have a great weekend! -LW

