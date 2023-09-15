Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman accused of threatening people with a shotgun at Walmart in Kentucky

Police say they were called to the Walmart just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman is accused of threatening people outside the Berea Walmart with a shotgun.

Police say they were called to the Walmart just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The woman, who police identified as Stardust Chase, said she found a shotgun in the garbage and told a victim that “they were next,” according to witnesses. They say she then got the gun and pointed it at another victim.

When police arrested Chase, they also found the shotgun in her car.

No one was hurt.

Chase is facing several charges, including wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Marie Durate was last seen around 10:30 Wednesday night at her home.
MISSING: 17 year old missing out of Kiowa County
Justin Milford charges after court documents allege he jumped out of a moving vehicle while...
Chickasha man charged with murder after alleged getaway goes wrong
Two Grady County women are wanted on charges of burglary.
A burglary in Grady County has woman facing life sentence
A Duncan man was arrested after authorities say he led police on a dangerous high-speed chase...
Duncan man taken into custody following high-speed motorcycle chase
The city’s hoping to sell a house to a low-to-mid-income family in October, but it’s not...
City of Lawton looks to sell remodeled home to low-to-mid-income family

Latest News

FILE - This July 15, 2020, file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in...
Lawsuit alleges sexual assault during Virginia Military Institute overnight open house
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. was married during an intimate ceremony in Alabama.
Hank Williams Jr. gets married during an intimate ceremony