Woman allegedly assaults customers after stealing from Lawton Dollar General

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is facing half a dozen charges for allegedly assaulting several people at a Lawton Dollar General on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Temica Gooden faces six charges in total, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, larceny, and possession of drugs.

According to her affidavit, Gooden was allegedly trying to leave the store with a basket full of items, without paying for it.

Customers and employees both tried stopping her from leaving, but was instead assaulted by Gooden, according to documents.

Gooden also allegedly pulled out a knife during the encounter.

The affidavit states officers later caught up with Gooden, and after searching her they allegedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia, knives, a wallet from one of the assault victims, as well as stolen property from the store.

She faces up to 32 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

