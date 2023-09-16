Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Dallas hosts the Seattle Sounders in conference action

Dallas hosts the Seattle Sounders in conference play
(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Seattle Sounders FC (11-9-8, second in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (9-10-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas +136, Seattle +196, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas and the Seattle Sounders square off in a conference matchup.

Dallas is 8-8-6 in conference matchups. Dallas is 5-0-1 when it records a pair of goals.

The Sounders are 10-7-6 in conference play. The Sounders are third in the MLS drawing 163 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has scored 10 goals and added one assist for Dallas. Marco Farfan has two assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Morris has 10 goals for the Sounders. Leo Chu has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-6-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 2.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Sounders: 3-3-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.5 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured).

Sounders: Dylan Teves (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Kelyn Rowe (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

He faces 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton man faces three felony counts after allegedly propositioning underage coworkers
Justin Milford charges after court documents allege he jumped out of a moving vehicle while...
Chickasha man charged with murder after alleged getaway goes wrong
Gooden is facing more than 32 years if convicted on all counts.
Woman allegedly assaults customers after stealing from Lawton Dollar General
The medical examiner lists the probable cause of death is undetermined.
Medical Examiner releases their report on Kyle Ketchum
He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton teen faces up to 20 years after allegedly sending explicit photos with 14-year-old

Latest News

FILE - This UGC photo made available by a source wishing to remain anonymous shows Chinese...
Laos deports human rights lawyer who was fleeing state pressure back to China
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo take shutout streak into matchup against Saint Louis City SC
Texas Rangers
Seager homers and drives in 3, Rangers rout Blue Jays 9-2 to complete 4-game sweep
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs into the end zone on a touchdown carry during...
Prescott, Cowboys tasked with avoiding letdown of no Rodgers in home opener against Wilson, Jets