Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Sept. 15

By Tarra Bates
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month!

From now until Oct. 15, we celebrate a period that covers the independence days for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, and other Latin American countries.

Hispanic Americans have made many economic contributions to this country.

Christina Oliveraz, who was the keynote speaker at this year’s Southwest Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit says Latina women are in the number one spot for entrepreneurs in America.

“I can speak for myself as a Latina, Latinas are the fastest growing segment of entrepreneurs in this country,” said Oliveraz, “We are raising our economic power every time we buy from a minority-owned business.”

Oliverez is the CEO of SBG Hustle and Socialize, where she works with women to become more visible online and offline. She believes women can move up into the million-dollar business arena.

She says more women have quit the corporate world now more than ever to go into entrepreneurship.

