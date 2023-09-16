Houston Dynamo take shutout streak into matchup against Saint Louis City SC

Saint Louis City SC (15-10-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (11-10-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Houston -125, Saint Louis +308, Draw +290; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo head into a matchup with Saint Louis City SC after securing five straight shutout wins.

The Dynamo are 8-8-5 against conference opponents. Amine Bassi paces the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with nine. The Dynamo have scored 36 goals.

Saint Louis is 11-8-3 against Western Conference teams. Saint Louis ranks fifth in the MLS with 133 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game. Saint Louis is also first in MLS play with 55 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Saint Louis won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bassi has scored nine goals for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Gioacchini has scored 10 goals and added one assist for Saint Louis. Eduard Lowen has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Saint Louis: 6-3-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured).

Saint Louis: Nicholas Gioacchini (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.