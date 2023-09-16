Sunshine returns to the area this afternoon | 9/16 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start in the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the north throughout the day at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the lows 80s across the area with more sunshine appearing later in the day. These clear conditions will carry into tomorrow with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day. Morning temperatures tomorrow will start the day in the low 60s. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s for afternoon highs, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Monday will have the potential for temperatures to get back into the 90s in the area. Skies will continue to stay clear on Monday, but this will change on Tuesday with the return of rain in the area. While rain is not expected all day, there is a risk for some afternoon and evening storm activity. Some of this could be severe, but the details are still fuzzy at this time. We will be sure to keep you updated as we move closer to next week.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will all continue to have isolated to scattered storm chances in the evening with the threat of severe weather. While each day has a chance for severe weather, there forecast is subject to change as weather models are not in agreement at this time. This is certainly a situation we will be watching closely, and we will provide updates as we know more. All days during the week are expected to continue to have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

