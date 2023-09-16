United Way of Southwest Oklahoma hosts Annual Blue Tie Gala

Expert Connections
It was an evening of wanderlust at United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s 6th Annual Blue Tie Gala Friday night.
By Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It was an evening of wanderlust at United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s 6th Annual Blue Tie Gala Friday night.

What began as a luncheon has grown into a full-fledged event with entertainment by Drive Band, silent and live auctions, great food from around the world, surprises and so much more. The auctions will benefit 20 local human service programs in education, income stability, health, and basic needs provided through 19 funded partner organizations.

“Southwest Oklahoma has so many needs and because of the gala and the people that are here that support this community and want to make sure that all individuals get as much care that we can give them,” said Gala Organizer, Natalie Fitch.

Fitch says it was a great crowd and all of the money raised stays right here in the community.

