Upcoming local pageants looking for contestants

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Miss Top of the World America Pageant will make its way to Lawton next month, and its organizers are looking for participants of all shapes, sizes and ages to join.

The pageant will give a wide variety of women and girls in the community a chance to showcase their talents.

DeShawn Weekly is the National Director of the pageant. She said participating will open doors for women and girls between the ages of 3 and 65 years old. Contestants from all over the world are welcome to participate.

She also shared the pageant board’s overall goal.

”What we’re hoping that these young ladies will leave with is having a good time,” she said. “Not only that, but building a friendship with other women and networking, learning about community service.. because that is the heart of any pageant that I’ve ever participated in.”

Weekly said contestants will participate in five categories, including interview, evening gown, national customs and swimsuit.

Those interested in learning more about the pageant should visit its Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.