Calzada’s 3 scores help Incarnate Word hold off Abilene Christian, 27-20

Zach Calzada ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Incarnate Word beat Abilene Christian, 27-20 in a battle of teams looking to break into the various Football Championship Series polls
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Zach Calzada ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Incarnate Word beat Abilene Christian, 27-20 Saturday night in a battle of teams looking to break into the various Football Championship Series polls.

Calzada raced 52 yards for a second-quarter touchdown as the teams battled to a 10-10 draw at halftime. Calzada capped a five-play, 64-yard drive that stretched into the fourth quarter by dropping a 23-yard pass to Brandon Porter, then followed that up by punching over from the 1 just five minutes later to give the Cardinals a 24-10 lead.

Jay'Veon Sunday scored from the 1 to pull the Wildcats within a touchdown with 8:26 left in the game, but Incarnate Word (2-1) drove 56 yards in seven plays to set up a 27-yard field goal by Mason Lawler to put the lead back to 10 points, 27-17.

Calzada completed 23 of 36 passes for 373 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and had 66 yards rushing on seven carries.

Jeremiah Dobbins carried 21 times for 106 yards and a touchdown to lead Abilene Christian (2-1).

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

