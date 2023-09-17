Potential for severe weather this upcoming week | 9/16 PM

Expert Connections
By Alex Searl
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tomorrow morning will begin with temperatures in the low 60s and partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for some Petchey fog in the early morning hours for areas in northern Texoma (areas closer to I-40), but that fog should mix out quickly after sunrise. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the upper 80s to low 90s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny during the daytime hours with winds shifting north to south at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday will have similar conditions with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. There is a small chance for our first round of storms of the week on Monday night, but overall coverage appears to be minimal.

Tuesday appears to be the most likely day we will see severe weather this next week. Temperatures during the day will get into the low 90s, but storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain coverage will most likely be scattered, so everyone in Texoma has the possibility of seeing a storm or two on Tuesday.

Wednesday through Saturday all have remote chances of seeing more storms in the area, but no one particular day has any higher likelihood of seeing storms. These details will get ironed out as we move closer to these days, but at this point, any of these days have the potential for storms and severe weather in the area. We will keep you guys updated as we move forward through next week. Temperatures will continue to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s in the back half of next week.

Have a great Sunday!

