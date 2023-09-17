Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Preston Stone accounts for 6 TDs in SMU’s 69-0 rout of Prairie View A&M

Preston Stone threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in SMU’s 69-0 rout of Prairie View A&M
File image
File image(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Preston Stone threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in SMU’s 69-0 rout of Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.

Stone completed 15 of 20 passes for 300 yards, and he also had a 5-yard touchdown run. He connected with Roderick Daniels Jr. on a 91-yard touchdown pass and twice for scores to Jordan Kerley. Jordan Hudson and Romello Brinson also caught touchdown passes from Stone.

Kevin Jennings threw just three passes, two for scores, for SMU (2-1). Daniels finished with three catches for 155 yards receiving, and Kerley also had three catches for 83 yards.

SMU put up 566 yards of offense while holding Prairie View A&M to 156. Camar Wheaton had 75 of the Mustangs' 177 yards rushing. Wheaton capped the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Trazon Connley threw for 51 yards for Prairie View A&M (1-2).

SMU plays at TCU next Saturday before opening American Athletic Conference play hosting Charlotte on Sept. 30.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

He faces 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton man faces three felony counts after allegedly propositioning underage coworkers
He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.
Lawton teen faces up to 20 years after allegedly sending explicit photos with 14-year-old
Gooden is facing more than 32 years if convicted on all counts.
Woman allegedly assaults customers after stealing from Lawton Dollar General
The medical examiner lists the probable cause of death is undetermined.
Medical Examiner releases their report on Kyle Ketchum
Justin Milford charges after court documents allege he jumped out of a moving vehicle while...
Chickasha man charged with murder after alleged getaway goes wrong

Latest News

Houston Astros
Royals aim to sweep series against the Astros
American Football
Calzada’s 3 scores help Incarnate Word hold off Abilene Christian, 27-20
Rice eases past Texas Southern 59-7 behind JT Daniels’ 4 touchdowns
TCU spoils Houston’s Big 12 debut with 36-13 victory
Roldan’s second-half goal helps Sounders earn 1-1 draw with Dallas