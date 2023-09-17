Sunshine and near-average temperatures today | 9/17AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Areas from a Lawton, Duncan and Altus line northward will likely see isolated areas of fog. This is all thanks to the clear skies and light winds we’re waking up to on this Sunday morning. Sunrise is at 7:18AM and the fog should fizzle out within an hour or two afterwards. Skies will stay filled with sunshine all day long with high temperatures rising into the upper 80s for almost everyone. North light winds will shift towards the south later this afternoon.

Dry weather stays with us again tomorrow with a few more clouds expected through the afternoon. Highs will rise into the low 90s for many if not all locations. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts in the mid 20s. While I do expect the day to be completely dry, isolated showers look to develop overnight into Tuesday morning.

Rain chances overall this week will be highest on Tuesday. Not only will rain coverage be highest Tuesday but so will the chance for severe weather. The top hazards in the strongest of storms as of this morning appears to be large hail and damaging winds. How large that hail will be and how high wind gusts could be will become more clear later today. Timing for this threat is Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s.

Rain remains in the forecast all week long. Day by day, there is a hit or miss chance for showers and thunderstorms with coverage staying between 10 to 20 percent area wide. High temperatures will rise into the low 90s with morning temperatures in the mid 60s.

Have a great Sunday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.