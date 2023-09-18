Expert Connections
Community Conversations: Great Plains Technology Center Fall Career and College Fair takes place Sept. 26

Chesley Graham from the Great Plains Technology Center joined 7News to discuss the upcoming event.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center will be holding its Fall Career and College Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The fair is hosted every year and is open to the entire Lawton-Fort Sill community. There will be several employers and companies from across Lawton-Fort Sill. Those in attendance should be prepared to network. Resumes are not required for the event. The attire should be business casual. attendees should be dressed to impress.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Worley Seminar Center in Building 300 on the Great Plains Technology Center campus. It is recommended to sign up for the event in advance. To do so, you can click here.

